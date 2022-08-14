Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.75 ($26.28).

Stevanato Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.12 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €18.22 ($18.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($29.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 35.04.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

