Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$235.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.67.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

