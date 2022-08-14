StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.
LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
