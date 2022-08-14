StockNews.com Lowers APA (NYSE:APA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.08.
APA Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE APA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
