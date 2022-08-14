StockNews.com Lowers Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BOH stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after acquiring an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after buying an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

