StockNews.com Lowers Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Canon has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

