StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Down 25.5% in July

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneBridge Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 104.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

