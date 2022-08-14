Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Posts Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.0 %

STRT stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Strattec Security

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

