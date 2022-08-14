Strike 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49.63 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Strike has a market capitalization of $77.22 million and $49.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $23.31 or 0.00095701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013872 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,313,350 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
