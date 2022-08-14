StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 157% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 1,924.9% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $3.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,899,487,638 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

