Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $82.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $190,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,501 shares of company stock worth $607,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

