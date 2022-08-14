Substratum Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Substratum has a market cap of $336,659.21 and approximately $9.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,660.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00037496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063127 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.