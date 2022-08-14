Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,482 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAA stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.