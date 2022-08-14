Summit Financial LLC Buys 610 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

