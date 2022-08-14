Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $2,777,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 556,996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Cowen cut their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $9.14 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

