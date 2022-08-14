Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,221 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $174.63 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

