Summit Financial LLC Sells 429 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

