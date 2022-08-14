Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400,508 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,301,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMIH remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

