Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $936,383.75

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $936,383.75 and approximately $52,500.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00678871 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,728,089 coins and its circulating supply is 47,028,089 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.