SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.16.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
