SunContract Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $228,677.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064642 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.