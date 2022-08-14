Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 0.5 %

STBFY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.08. 15,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $22.90.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.