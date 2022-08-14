Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 0.5 %
STBFY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.08. 15,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Suntory Beverage & Food has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $22.90.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
