SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,864.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $921,272.58 and $1,864.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014222 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038245 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,076,753 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.