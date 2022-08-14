SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,864.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $921,272.58 and $1,864.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038245 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,076,753 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

