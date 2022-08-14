SushiSwap (SUSHI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $37.59 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 3% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00006272 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $196.00 million and $37.59 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,056,515 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

