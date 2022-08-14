Swing (SWING) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Swing (SWING) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Swing has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Swing has a market capitalization of $146,170.71 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,962,893 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

