Swingby Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $624,009.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 965,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,677,364 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.