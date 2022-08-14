Syscoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $125.97 million and $2.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00263295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 657,485,203 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

