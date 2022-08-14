T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TROW opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.