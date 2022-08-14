Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLAW opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

