Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 7.2 %

TH stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Articles

