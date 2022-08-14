Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Target Hospitality Stock Up 7.2 %
TH stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
