TD Securities Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.