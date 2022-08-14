Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

