Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNYA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

TNYA opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.