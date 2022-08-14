Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 326.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.