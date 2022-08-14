TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09), reports. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million.

TerrAscend Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,645. TerrAscend has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

