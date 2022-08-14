Tether Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $440.90 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $440.90 million and approximately $360,878.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,788.48 or 0.07360809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

