The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

