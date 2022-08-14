The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GUT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

