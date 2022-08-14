The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hershey by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.