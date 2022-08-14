The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Short Interest Update

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 309,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RTL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 599,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

