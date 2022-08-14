The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $174.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

