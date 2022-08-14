The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $174.63. 1,188,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,633. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day moving average is $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

