The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 715 ($8.64).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Price Performance

SGE opened at GBX 736.60 ($8.90) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 668 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 684.71. The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,630.71.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.