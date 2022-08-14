The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 16th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 136.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

