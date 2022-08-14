The Transfer Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 98.7% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $5.53 million and $6,740.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00056580 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

