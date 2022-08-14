The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 28,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 393,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. 21,964,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,776,028. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

