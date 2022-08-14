The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 285.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,964,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,776,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. The company has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.