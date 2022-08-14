The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 172,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $97,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

