Thore Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,250.43 (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 55% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $4,250.43 and approximately $4,698.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00261361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

