Thoughtworks (TWKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Thoughtworks to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $16.49 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $164,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

